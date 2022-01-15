STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First, last train services on Delhi Metro's Green Line to be regulated till February 28

Published: 15th January 2022 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 11:11 PM

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The first and last train services on the Green Line of the Delhi Metro will be regulated till February 28 to undertake construction of a halt platform, the DMRC said on Saturday.

The Green Line connects Brigadier Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh) and Inderlok stations, with a branch line at the latter which takes it to Kirti Nagar stations.

A halt platform is an additional interchange facility.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a tweet also shared a revised time-table for metro services on the first and last stations on the Green Line.

"To undertake the construction of halt platform on Green Line, the first and the last metro train services between Brig Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh) to Inderlok/Kirtinagar will be regulated till 28th February 2022 according to the previous schedule," the DMRC tweeted.

The tweet said that the time-table will be followed till next month.

