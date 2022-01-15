STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip

According to health department officials, the positivity rate is expected to rise in the coming days after the new guidelines instructing that only symptomatic patients will be tested.

Published: 15th January 2022 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Covid19, coronavirus, Delhi

Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Friday recorded 27,561 fresh Covid-19 cases along with 34 deaths. While the number of fresh cases were 15.5% lower than the previous day, the test positivity rate stood at 30.64%, highest since May 1 last year when it was 31.6%.

According to health department officials, the positivity rate is expected to rise in the coming days after the new guidelines instructing that only symptomatic patients will be tested. But the number of fresh cases are expected to go down, they asserted.

“Now the seriousness of the situation should be measured with the number of patients admitted in hospitals and not on testing or positivity rate,” said an official. “The more the number of patients in ICU and on ventilator support, the worse the situation will be.”

Friday’s data reflected a slight rise in hospitalisations with a total of 2,529 patients admitted. As many as 815 patients are on oxygen support, including 99 on ventilators. On Thursday, a total of 2,424 Covid beds were occupied in hospitals. Of these, 628 patients were on ICU beds, 768 on Ooygen support and 98 on ventilators.

Doctors at Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital said many of the patients who lost their lives in the ongoing wave had not taken the vaccine due to fear and hesitancy. Many of them were from other states including Uttar Pradesh.

Several of the deceased were destitutes picked up by police and admitted to the hospital. “They had many comorbid conditions and were not vaccinated as well,” said Dr Ritu Saxena, Deputy Medical Director, Lok Nayak Hospital.

According to Delhi’s health minister Satyendra Jain, the non-vaccinated account ed for 75% of deaths in Delhi and 90 per cent of the deaths occurred as a result of co-morbidity, as per the data.

While doctors and health officials claim that the pandemic will peak between January 15 and 20 in Delhi, the number of patients in e isolation are increasing every day. A total of 64,831 were recorded to be in home isolation on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp