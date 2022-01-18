STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Noida cops filing selective FIRs, why no action on Dadri MLA, says Congress

The police on Monday lodged an FIR against Nagar for allegedly not adhering to the COVID guidelines. 

Published: 18th January 2022 07:58 AM

Pankhuri Pathak

Pankhuri Pathak (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Congress leader Pankhuri Pathak on Monday alleged police took no action against BJP’s Dadri MLA Tejpal Singh Nagar, after he was allegedly found flouting COVID-19 norms during an election campaign in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Pathak’s allegation came soon after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel was booked by the Noida Police for flouting COVID-19 norms during a poll campaign.
The police on Monday lodged an FIR against Nagar too for allegedly not adhering to the COVID guidelines. 

Baghel was here on Sunday to seek support for Pathak, the Congress’ MLA candidate from Noida seat in the upcoming UP assembly polls scheduled on February 10. “Wow Noida Police! It is being published in the newspapers that BJP candidate Tejpal Nagar is campaigning on the streets with drums, but there is no FIR against him. At the same time, an FIR is lodged immediately on the door-to-door campaign of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel,” Pathak tweeted.

She also tagged the Election Commission of India as well as the Noida police commissioner in her post in which she shared a newspaper clipping showing Nagar with crowd on Sunday. CM Baghel also questioned the ‘selective’ FIR against him by the UP police and alleged that the EC doesn’t seem to be acting fairly when it is supposed to be transparent.

Comments

