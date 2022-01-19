AAP leader accuses BJP of selling school land

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Somnath Bharti has come forward yet again with an allegation, stating that one of the BJP-ruled municipal corporations has been commercialising school properties in the national capital. Bharti said AAP has demanded action against the sale of land belonging to schools by the municipal corporation in the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) meeting.

“The DDA gave land to the corporation for the development of schools, but it is extremely condemnable that the corporation is selling it for commercial purposes. I raised this matter at the DDA meeting and submitted a request to the L-G, asking him to save the corporation’s schools,” said Bharti.

He added, “The DDA should take action on this and hand over all schools to the city government. The way Arvind Kejriwal has made Delhi’s schools world-class, he will also revolutionise them under the municipal corporation.”

Bharti said AAP under Kejriwal brought about a new model of governance, under which, the governance of schools, hospitals, roads, water, and women’s safety was transformed. “In a complete contrast to this, the municipal corporation is selling lands belonging to schools in which Delhi’s children are supposed to get educated. It’s a matter of fact that the BJP is unable to manage the schools and hospitals that come under the corporations,” he said.

Bharti said, “It has come to our knowledge that the municipal corporations of Delhi are in the process of selling lands, which are at present running schools, for commercial purposes, which is very disheartening because Delhi needs more and more schools and not commercial spaces for the welfare of people, especially those economically marginalised.”