App chat targets Muslim women, DCW asks police to take immediate action

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Cyber Crime Cell of Delhi Police, seeking FIR against persons for allegedly ‘making obscene comments against Muslim women’ on an app.

In its notice, the panel said it had taken sou-moto cognisance of a video posted online on Twitter which showcased a Clubhouse conversation on the topic ‘Muslim gals are more beautiful than Hindu gals’.

In the said conversation, the participants are clearly heard making obscene, vulgar and derogatory remarks targeting Muslim women and girls.

The Commission took strong note of the case and has sought from Delhi Police urgent and strict action against the persons involved,” the panel said. It asked the police to register an FIR immediately and arrest the accused persons. “The Delhi Police has been given five days to submit a detailed action taken report to the Commission,” it said.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said “I feel outraged over the fact that such incidents are increasing in the country. Strongest action needs to be taken against the culprits and that’s why I have issued a notice

to Delhi Police.”