STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

App chat targets Muslim women, DCW asks police to take immediate action

The Commission took strong note of the case and has sought Delhi Police for urgent and strict action against the persons involved.

Published: 19th January 2022 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Dating apps

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Cyber Crime Cell of Delhi Police, seeking FIR against persons for allegedly ‘making obscene comments against Muslim women’ on an app.

In its notice, the panel said it had taken sou-moto cognisance of a video posted online on Twitter which showcased a Clubhouse conversation on the topic ‘Muslim gals are more beautiful than Hindu gals’. 
In the said conversation, the participants are clearly heard making obscene, vulgar and derogatory remarks targeting Muslim women and girls.

The Commission took strong note of the case and has sought from Delhi Police urgent and strict action against the persons involved,” the panel said.  It asked the police to register an FIR immediately and arrest the accused persons. “The Delhi Police has been given five days to submit a detailed action taken report to the Commission,” it said.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said “I feel outraged over the fact that such incidents are increasing in the country. Strongest action needs to be taken against the culprits and that’s why I have issued a notice 
to Delhi Police.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Commission For Women Cybercrime Cyber Cell Cybercrime Cell Clubhouse
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp