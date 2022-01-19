DDC platform for the young to participate in local issues

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dialogue and Development Commission of India (DDC) is all set to launch a platform for young volunteers to participate with the Delhi government in local civic and environmental issues.

DDC VC Jasmine Shah said: “In August 2020, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the Delhi@2047 initiative to build Delhi into an equitable city with the per capita income of Delhi being equal to Singapore. Resilience and sustainability are not limited to physical infrastructure. An important facet is a social infrastructure or the social capital that comes together to fight a crisis.”

Delhi@2047 initiative hosted by the DDC is dedicated to fostering long-term partnerships with individuals and organisations to make Delhi a dream city by 2047. For Phase 1, the DDC has collaborated with

private sector and philanthropic organisations on key projects such as the City of Lakes and School Health Clinics.

“In the next phase, the DDC will launch a platform with well-designed roles for young volunteers to participate in environmental and local civic issues. The government will facilitate and support young volunteers. The Delhi@2047 vision can’t be realised until the youth is engaged and utilised meaningfully,” said Shah. DDC is a policy think-tank by the Delhi Government, that engages with corporations, philanthropic and civic bodies on urban development issues.