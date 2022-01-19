STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's hospitalisation rate remains same despite sharp fall in COVID cases

LNJP had 41 occupied and 459 vacant beds in the ICU on January 16 which has now risen to 43 occupied in the ICU.

Published: 19th January 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After a massive spike in Covid infections, Delhi has started seeing a declining trajectory of cases with a downward trend reported for the fifth day in a row on Tuesday. However, the hospitalisation rate in the city has not declined in proportion with the falling daily cases.

The national capital had, on January 13, reported a massive spike in daily Covid cases at 28,867, the highest single-day rise since the start of the pandemic, with a 29.21 per cent positivity rate.

However, the daily tally has fallen by over 50 per cent in these five days since then to 11,684 cases on January 18. The death rate has also fallen in these days.

ALSO READ: COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?

Meanwhile, the positivity rate fluctuates more or less on the same curved path as the city recorded a 29.21 per cent positivity rate when the single-day Covid rise was highest and the positivity remains 22.47 per cent even as the cases have halved.

However, despite the significant fall in daily Covid caseload, the hospital admission rate has not declined and remains the same or stable for the last four to five days. Experts attribute this to the high positivity rate.

The Delhi government-run first Omicron-dedicated Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital has seen two more admissions in the intensive care unit on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: HC dismisses challenge to closure of spas in Delhi due to COVID-19

LNJP had 41 occupied and 459 vacant beds in the ICU on January 16 which has now risen to 43 occupied in the ICU. Out of the total Covid beds, the hospital had 150 occupied on Monday, but 9 patients have been discharged and only 141 are occupied by Tuesday evening.

CMO Dr Ritu Saxena said that the cases have come down in the city but the hospital admission rate remain more or less the same in the last one week.

She added the reason can be attributed that most patients are getting treatment in home isolation.

ALSO READ: COVID cases decreased in Delhi, weekend curfew proving to work, says Satyendar Jain

Meanwhile, the daily testing in the city has gone down to over 50 per cent from 1,05,102 Covid tests on January 12 to only 52,002 tests in the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

On being asked about fewer Covid tests in the city, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday told media that the ICMR guidelines on Covid testing are being followed in Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi Delhi coronavirus ​COVID 19 COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp