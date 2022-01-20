South Delhi civic body paints school walls to spread Swachh message

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Keeping in view the Swachh Surveskshan -2022, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has made more than 25 paintings in one of its primary school building walls in Najafgarh zone, Kakrola.

“These paintings are based on various themes such as nationalism, swachhta (cleanliness as a virtue), the importance of exercise and yoga postures, among others. Wall art gives an attractive and clean look to the school building, at the same time making it informative for students. It helps raise awareness in children on the importance of all these virtues in society,” said a senior SDMC official.

The civic body that runs 586 primary schools has been taking up the initiative across its four zones –south, central, west and Najafgarh. The officials added that the move is being appreciated by residents all across the city. “Many resident welfare associations (RWAs) asked us to do similar wall artwork in their localities as well,” the official said. It has been doing wall art on other public amenities such as public toilets, municipal offices among others.