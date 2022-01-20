TECH CORNER

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets to add to your shopping list

Published: 20th January 2022

Razer Zephyr Pro mask

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

Razer’s unique mask comes with air purification filters and air exchange chambers for better air circulation allowing the wearer to use it for longer periods. It also comes with interior lights and replaceable three-day filters. Do note that this mask is not a certified medical device. razer.com

Titan EyeX
Titan Eye+ now has smart eyewear in the form of Titan EyeX, which is suitable for everyday use. It can be used as a spectacle, sunglass, or for computers and comes with open-ear wireless audio, fitness tracking, as well as sweat resistance. There is also a companion app, voice-enabled notifications and touch control. titaneyeplus.com

DrinkPrime Water purifier
DrinkPrime water purifier aims to provide clean, safe, and healthy drinking water. It sports multiple filters and comes with an app to monitor water quality in real-time. Up to 10 litres can be stored in the tank and 15 litres can be purified in an hour. Try a seven-day free trial now. Subscription options are available. drinkprime.in

