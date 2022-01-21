Court refuses to stay Legends League Cricket

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The High Court has refused to stay the upcoming Legends League Cricket tournament where former Indian cricket players including Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag and several others are scheduled to play. This order was made while hearing an application filed by one Samir Kasal against who in his suit claimed that the tournament was his brainchild and he had discussed it with the respondent, Prashant Mehta, who went on to start the league, with other defendants.

The court stated that no one can claim copyright on the game of cricket and there can be no copyright on the evolution of the game from five-day test matches to the recent format of T-20 cricket either.

The single-judge bench of Justice Asha Menon, however, directed the league organisers to maintain clear accounts of their earnings and expenditure with respect to matches and file the same before the Court within one month after the completion of the tournament.

The Court also issued summons to the defendants, asking them to file their written submissions within 30 days. The plaintiff was asked to file replications within 30 days thereafter and the case will be listed for consideration before joint registrar on April 26.

The Legends League Cricket is set to be held in Oman’s Al Amerat Cricket Ground from Thursday with three teams—Indian Maharajas, Asian Lions and World Giants. Former players including Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar and Kevin Pieterson, Jacques Kallis among others will participate in the matches.