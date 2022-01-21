STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 situation in city under control: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday asserted that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is in control.

Published: 21st January 2022 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday asserted that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is in control, and said the virus was the primary cause of death in only three of the 43 fatalities recorded the previous day.

The national capital is expected to record 10,500 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 17 to 18 per cent, he said.

Asserting that the situation is in control, he said that the government has written to LG Anil Baijal on withdrawing of weekend curfew and lifting the odd even rule for opening of shops.

"Experts had warned that Delhi can record one lakh cases daily during this wave but that danger has been averted. We will take a call on lifting of more restrictions within three-four days," he told reporters here.

Delhi on Thursday reported 12,306 fresh COVID-19 cases and 43 more fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate dipped to 21.48 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

"Of the 43 fatalities recorded on Thursday, coronavirus was the primary cause in only three, " he added.

