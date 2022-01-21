STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi logs 43 Covid deaths, highest in 7 months

An area of concern in the capital is hospitalisation, which has seen a 34 per cent increase compared to figures of January 10.

Published: 21st January 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

A medic walks inside the Shehnai Banquet Hall, a Covid-19 care centre in New Delhi. | PTI file

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Even as there was a fall in daily cases, Delhi on Thursday logged 43 Covid-19 deaths, the highest since June 10 last year, when the infection had led to 44 single-day fatalities. Another area of concern is hospitalisation as seen in a 34 per cent increase when compared to the data of January 10. On the previous Monday, a total of 1,999 patients were admitted while 2,698 patients were admitted on Thursday. As per the latest health bulletin, 844 patients were in ICU, 903 on oxygen support while another 152 on ventilator support.

“Most of the patients were above the age of 60 and were facing severe comorbid conditions including chronic kidney diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes, etc.,” Dr Ritu Saxena, Deputy Director of Lok Nayak Hospital, said explaining the increased number of fatalities. However, the government is yet to ascertain the age group in which the 43 patients died, said an official working with the health department.

On Thursday, 12,306 fresh cases were reported while the positivity rate stood at 21.48 per cent. The single-day rise in infections has been on a decline over the last five days, except for Thursday. The number of fresh cases were 10.72 per cent lower than Thursday’s 13,785 cases. Total active cases stand at 68,730. While the positivity rate went down from Thursday’s 23.86 per cent to 21.48 per cent, the number of tests decreased only marginally to 57,290 — 43,447  (RT-PCR tests) and 13,843 (RAT).

Meanwhile, the number of patients in home isolation also decreased to 53,593 from Thursday’s 58,501 cases. A total of 40,756 containment zones in the city, said the health bulletin. Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the peak of third Covid wave seems to be over but he also cautioned restrain. “The numbers have come down to 22-24% from 30%; it has reduced but it is not so low that we can open up everything. Hopefully, the numbers will decline as fast as it went up. We have to wait and watch.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 deaths in Delhi Covid-19 Covid surge in Delhi
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp