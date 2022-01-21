STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JNU molestation: Varsity says coordinating with Delhi Police in investigation

The incident took place on the night of January 17 on Aryabhatta Road near JNU nursery with a PhD student.

Delhi Police

Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Friday said they have been coordinating with the police in the investigation of the alleged molestation incident on campus.

It said it has advised all stakeholders to share information pertaining to the incident with the agencies.

The students' union has been criticizing the administration since the day of the incident for remaining "silent" on the issue.

The student was jumped by a man when she was walking down the road inside the campus.

The man allegedly attempted to rape her but when she raised an alarm, he snatched her phone and fled the scene before anyone could catch him.

The police have not made any arrest in the matter.

Calling the incident reprehensible, JNU Registrar Professor Ravikesh in a statement said an investigation is going on and it is requested that all stakeholders remain vigilant.

"JNU administration with the Security Branch has been closely coordinating with the police in the process of investigation. In case of any information related to this incident, residents are advised to immediately intimate to the security branch or the police," read the statement.

The statement also said that the university has zero-tolerance towards any form of violence on campus and remains committed towards providing a safer environment to all its residents on the campus.

