Only 39 per cent fully jabbed in 3 Delhi prisons

What makes the scenario scary is that the third wave is sparing none in the three prisons, both inmates and prison staff have been infected by the virus in the last month.

Published: 21st January 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Vaccine

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Bursting at the seams, Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli prisons are ticking Covid time-bombs as only 39 per cent of the inmates were fully vaccinated till December 31, 2021, as per the vaccination data available. The three prisons house 18,000 inmates, way above the capacity of 10,000.

What makes the scenario scary is that the third wave is sparing none in the three prisons, both inmates and prison staff have been infected by the virus in the last month. “In the three prisons, as many as 15,452 inmates have got their first dose while a total of 7,168 inmates have been administered with both the doses till December 31,” Director Prisons, Sandeep Goel said. “As of January 19, we have total 60 inmates who are Covid positive while 63 have recovered. Meanwhile, among the prison staff, we have 71 Covid cases while 52 have recovered.”

Sensing the gravity of the situation, the prison department has taken a slew of measures including Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) of all inmates, quarantine of new prisoners, isolation of those showing symptoms of 
Influenza-Like Illness (ILI).

“Proper contact tracing in case of positive detected inmates or staff, medical staff, maintenance staff, etc., movement restriction of inmates within their wards, creation of medical isolation cells in each jail, round-the-clock availability of doctors are some measures taken to ensure inmates and staff follow Covid appropriate behaviour,” the DG said.

Meanwhile, a hospital in Tihar and another in Mandoli have been designated as Covid health centres, while jail dispensaries of all 16 jails of the three prisons have been designated as Covid care centres.
Recently, the Delhi government installed an oxygen plant in Tihar prison (Jail No. 3). Goel said although the plant was functional, none of the patients in the jail hospitals have required oxygen so far.

Other measures taken in jails

  •  Quick quarantine of all new inmates
  •  Isolation of all inmates showing Influenza-like Illness (ILI) symptoms
  •  Rapid Antigen Tests for all inmates as per ICMR guidelines
  •  Social distancing among staff and inmates to the extent possible
  •  All staff and inmates have been provided with face masks
  •  Special care of old men’s barracks
  •  Education and awareness of staff and inmates for Covid appropriate behaviour
  •  Welfare committees for staff suffering from Covid

Covid cases till January 19

Prison inmates: 123

  •  Recovered 63
  •  Active cases 60

Prison staff: 123

  •  Recovered: 52 
  •  Active cases: 71
