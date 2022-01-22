Budget to focus on economic revival: Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The upcoming budget will take into account all the needs of the people as well as on developing Delhi into a hub for business and services, Finance Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

After chairing a high-level review meeting to take stock of the preparations for the upcoming budget, Sisodia said that the 2022- 23 Delhi budget would be special and would foster the economic growth of the national capital. He added that the budget would be prepared by keeping all the needs of Delhi residents in mind.

“Based on the findings of various studies conducted by the planning department, we are trying to understand what innovative ways that can be introduced to boost the capital’s economy and increase job opportunities,” he said.

The finance minister acknowledged the ravages caused to the economy by the successive waves of the pandemic in the last two years. “We will give special attention to bring the economy back on track. The Delhi Budget 2022-23 will also be very important when it comes to industrial development. In this budget, the Kejriwal government will focus on developing Delhi as a hub for business and services.”

Other focus areas of the government would be public welfare schemes that touch basic areas such as education, health, electricity, and clean drinking water, the minister added. “The necessities of all state residents will be kept in mind while preparing this year’s budget. It will help them recover from the pandemic-led economic crisis,” Sisodia asserted.

Besides, the government a day ago demanded the Cenre to allocate funds to municipal corporations as well, similar way it does in the case of civic bodies in other states.