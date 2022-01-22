STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID vaccination: AAP accuses Delhi private schools of inoculating students at snail's pace

Private schools have about 3.5 lakh students eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, but not even 2 lakh have been vaccinated till date, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Published: 22nd January 2022 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi schools have reopened for Classes 9th and 11th after almost a year.

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Eighty-five per cent of Delhi government school students have been vaccinated for coronavirus, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday while noting that inoculation in private schools is being done at a snail's pace.

Now that the COVID-19 cases are declining considerably and most of the students in higher classes have been inoculated, a proposal may be placed before the DDMA for reopening of schools, he said.

Only 42 per cent of eligible students have been vaccinated in private schools till January 21, he added.

"While government schools are moving towards fulfilling their target of vaccination, inoculation is being done at a snail's pace in private schools. Except East Delhi district, private schools have failed to achieve even 50 per cent vaccination coverage," he said.

Private schools have about 3.5 lakh students eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, but not even 2 lakh have been vaccinated till date, the minister, who also holds the education portfolio, said.

"Even aided schools haven't fared well. So far, only 57 per cent of students have been vaccinated in aided schools," he added.

About 85 per cent students of Delhi government schools in the age-group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated till January 21, according to a government statement.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has set a target of 100 per cent vaccination till January 30, which appears within reach, it said.

Sisodia on Saturday said that vaccination is the most effective way to be safe from COVID-19 and hence, it is extremely important that all eligible students get vaccinated at the earliest.

"In 12 out of the 15 education districts, 85 per cent students of Delhi government schools have been vaccinated and there are about 300 schools where 90 per cent eligible students have got the jab," he added.

Noting that the vaccination speed in government schools is "commendable", he said the teachers have been at the forefront in these unprecedented times of the pandemic.

"They are taking care of not just education but also vaccination of students. Hundred per cent vaccination of students will help us in shifting from online education to offline mode. Now that the coronavirus cases are declining considerably, and most of the students in higher classes have been inoculated, a proposal may be placed before the DDMA for reopening of schools," he said.

The vaccination of students between the age group of 15-18 years began from January 3.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government had started making preparations for it on a war footing, said the statement.

A nodal in-charge was deployed at each school, it said, adding that all class teachers were asked to ensure that information about vaccination sites reached all parents and students.

The government had designated over 150 sites for vaccination of school students.

The 20 school health clinics started at government schools were also turned into vaccination centres.

Over two lakh people have been administered the precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi since the exercise commenced on January 10, according to official data.

The third or the precautionary dose is being administered to people aged 60 or more, healthcare workers and frontline workers who took their second dose of the vaccine nine months ago.

They are being given the same vaccine they received earlier.

Around three lakh such people became eligible for the third dose from January 10.

According to government data, 2,00,149 people had received the dose till Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 24 last year announced precautionary shots for vulnerable populations and those at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

On January 3, the Centre rolled out vaccination for adolescents aged 15-17.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID Vaccination
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp