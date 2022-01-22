STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi records 45 COVID deaths, highest since June 5; 11,486 cases

Published: 22nd January 2022 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

Covid-19 infected patients inside the Covid Care Centre at Shahnai Banquet hall in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Saturday recorded 45 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest since June 5, and 11,486 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 16.36 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

With the fresh coronavirus cases, the total infection tally in the national capital rose to 17,82,514.

The death toll increased to 25,586.

On June 5, the city had registered 60 deaths and 414 coronavirus cases.

Delhi had logged 10,756 fresh Covid cases and 38 fatalities due to the infection on Friday, while the positivity rate had declined to 18.04 per cent.

On Thursday, the infection tally was 12,306 while 43 fatalities were also reported.

On Saturday, the number of cases reported stood at 11,486 with a lower positivity rate of 16.

36 per cent, the bulletin said.

On January 13, the national capital had reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike here since the beginning of the pandemic.

Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year.

