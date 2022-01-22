Operation Sajag: 8,006 criminals arrested in past four months in northwest Delhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested over 8,000 criminals from the northwest part of the national capital in the past nearly four months as part of 'Operation Sajag', an official said on Friday.

"Operation Sajag has been yielding amazing results in the northwest district. A total of 8,006 criminals and anti-social elements have been arrested since the launch of the operation," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest district), Usha Rangnani.

Of the total arrests, 5,471 persons were held for preventive measures, including 127 bad characters, 821 budding criminals and 4,523 anti-social elements.

As many as 284 persons were arrested for consumption of liquor at public places in violation of the Excise Act.

A whopping 90,684 suspicious persons were interrogated and verified under Section 65 of the Delhi Police act.

The data also included the arrest of 126 robbers, 168 snatchers, 49 burglars, 141 automobile lifters, and 306 thieves, among others.

In order to curb the incidents of street crime like snatching, robbery, auto-lifting etc., the northwest district police launched Operation Sajag on October 4 last year, and strengthened its daily static pickets by equipping the staff with wireless sets and big weapons.

The DCP said that patrolling has also been enhanced by adding more patrol bikes for controlling street crimes and apprehending criminals.

"Operation Sajag focussed on dark and vulnerable stretches, highways viz. Ring Road, Inner Ring Road and GT Karnal Road, slum and cluster areas, especially along the railway lines, market places, parks, malls etc.," the officer said.

According to the DCP, various special combing-cum-area domination exercises were conducted, which included intensive patrolling, alert and effective picketing, and surveillance and preventive action for crackdown on crime and criminals to keep the streets free from crime.

The strategies adopted under the operation includes comprehensive highway patrolling with special focus on night patrolling, foot and group patrolling, dynamic deployment with focus on specific areas, GPS-monitored vehicle patrolling, installation of area domination booths, permanent and surprise picketing, outcome-oriented tasking of picket and patrolling staff.

The main focus remains on detection of sources of fire-arms, drugs, illicit liquor and receivers of stolen property.

"Intelligence-based surprise raids and combing operations are being conducted in the district along the railways lines, in association with railway police and paramilitary personnel," Rangnani said.