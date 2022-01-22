Survey to assess Covid impact on school kids

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A survey will be undertaken to understand the psychological and emotional effect of the pandemic on school children following which changes will be made in the Happiness Curriculum, Education Minister Manish Sisodia said.

The announcement was made after the minister reviewed the online teaching and learning process in the government schools. Given that the pandemic has affected the functioning of schools for last two years, Sisodia said, the students were confined to home leading to stress among them. It was very important to understand the psychological well-being of the young minds, he added.

“The government decided to conduct the study on a large-scale to understand the changes in the mental and emotional state of children in the past two years and what steps can be taken for their well-being,” the minister said.

“Along with children, the study will also focus on analysing the changes in parenting as well as the psychological and emotional state of parents,” he added.

Teachers too have undergone changes in their routine, the minister said. “This survey will analyse this aspect too. Since happiness is a holistic process, it is important to understand the mental state of each and every person in students’ lives.”