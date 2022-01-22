Violence against rivals a hallmark of the Left: Amit Shah

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Targeting the communists, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said committing violence against political rivals was the hallmark of the Left rule. Addressing an event virtually to mark the Statehood Day of Tripura, Shah lauded the BJP government for restoring peace in the state and brought all round development for all sections of the people.

The home minister lauded party workers for their ‘sacrifice’ and ‘dedication’ which led to formation of BJP government in Tripura after overthrowing the Left.“Violence against political rivals is the hallmark of the communists. Many BJP workers were killed, many houses were destroyed and many of our workers could not go home for years during the communist rule in Tripura,” he said.

The Left Front ruled Tripura from 1978 to 1988 and again from 1993 to 2018 after which the BJP formed the government in the state. In the past too, BJP has claimed that many of its workers have been attacked or killed by Left workers in Kerala, ruled by a Left Front government.