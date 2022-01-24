STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi man's Rs 4.5 crore cryptocurrency fraudulently transferred to Palestine's Hamas wing

The DCP said initially the case was registered at Paschim Vihar police station, on the orders of the local Court.

Published: 24th January 2022 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Cryptocurrency

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Delhi resident's cryptocurrency worth Rs 30 lakh (current value Rs 4.5 crore) was fraudulently transferred to three different foreign accounts of which one belonged to Al-QassamBrigates, a military wing of the Palestinian organisation, Hamas.

"The complainant had reported that some unknown persons had fraudulently transferred his Bitcoins, Etherum and Bitcoin cash, worth Rs 30,85,845 at the time of incident, from his cryptocurrency wallet," Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO, Special Cell) K.P.S. Malhotra told IANS.

The victim owned cryptocurrencies (6.2 Bitcoin/9.79 Etherum/2.44 Bitcoin Cash) of blockchain mobile wallet.

The DCP said initially the case was registered at Paschim Vihar police station, on the orders of the local Court. Later on, the investigation of the case was transferred to Cyber Crime Unit, Special Cell, Delhi.

During the course of investigation, the cryptocurrency trail led to startling facts, that the cryptocurrencies have ended in the wallets maintained by Al-QassamBrigates, which is a military wing of the Palestinian organisation Hamas and to the wallets which have already been seized by Israel, National Bureau for counter Terror Financing.

"The seized wallet belonged to Mohammad Naseer Ibrahim Abdulla," the official said.

The other wallets in which a major share of cryptocurrencies have been transferred were being operated from Giza, Egypt. One such wallet belonged to Ahmed Marzooq, a resident of Giza Egypt. Another wallet, in which cryptocurrencies were transferred belonged to Ahmed Q.H. Safi , a resident of Ramallah, Palestine.

Malhotra informed that the cryptocurrencies were routed through various private wallets and finally landed at the suspects' wallets, being used and operated in Gaza, Egypt and the military wings of Palestinian organisation Hamas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hamas palestine delhi cryptocurrency
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp