AAP video contest: Lucky 50 to dine with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Have you ever thought of being especially invited by the Chief Minister to have dinner with him? If not then there may be a chance for you to be one of those 50 Delhiites who will get the opportunity to personally meet Arvind Kejriwal over dinner.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday while launching ‘Ek mauqa Kejriwal ko’ digital campaign ahead of polls in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh made an appeal to Delhiites to make videos showcasing positive work done by the Delhi government. Those whose videos become most viral will be invited by the CM.

Kejriwal told reporters, “Under the campaign, the residents of Delhi can make videos highlighting the work done by the AAP government and how it has helped them. I will personally meet 50 Delhiites whose videos get most hits and will invite them for dinner after elections.”

Kejriwal said, “For the last seven years, the Delhi government has done tremendous work across the state. We’ve become a globally appreciated government. UN teams came to see the mohalla clinics. The First Lady of the US came to see our schools. The residents of Delhi get a free electricity supply 24x7. All of this was possible because the people showed faith in our ideas and gave us a chance to serve them. After seeing our 49-day long government in 2013, the people elected us with thumping majorities in 2015 and 2020.”

Kejriwal added, “Today, we are asking the people of Delhi if they want to see such tremendous work take place in the rest of the country too? Shouldn’t every Indian get 24x7 electricity and water supply for free? Shouldn’t be the roads transformed like Delhi all over India?”

The CM said the videos should depict the measures taken by the Delhi government for the public. “They can show what all facilities the Mohalla Clinics provide. There can be living proof of the education revolution of Delhi. They can show how our Happiness Curriculum or Entrepreneurship Curriculum has helped the children,” he said.