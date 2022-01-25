STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Development Authority fines 929 vehicles for dumping garbage, debris on Yamuna floodplains

According to latest data, the authority issued 610 challans over the dumping of debris and unauthorised parking on the river floodplains in 2021, the maximum in the last four years.

Published: 25th January 2022

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority imposed a fine of Rs 2.41 crore on 929 vehicles over the last four years for illegal dumping of construction or demolition debris and garbage, and unauthorised parking on the Yamuna floodplains.

It issued 54 challans in 2020, 186 in 2019 and just one in 2018. An environmental compensation of over Rs 2.41 crore was imposed on the violators, but only Rs 46.87 lakh has been recovered so far, the data showed.

The National Green Tribunal had banned the dumping of garbage or construction or demolition debris on the Yamuna floodplain in 2015. Anyone found violating the order is liable to pay environmental compensation up to Rs 50,000.

