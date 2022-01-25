STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Election Commission award for officer who raised poll participation

The Election Commission of India announced the list of awardees for the national awards in different categories last Saturday.

Published: 25th January 2022 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Election Commission of India (ECI) has selected Satyendra Prakash, Principal Director-General (DG) of Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC) that functions under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, for the national award for enhancing electoral participation for the year 2021-22.

The ECI will confer the award on Prakash on the occasion of National Voters’ Day (January 25). Prakash’s department was selected under the category of ‘National Award for Government Department’ for conducting activities towards voter awareness and education.

The EC announced the list of awardees for the national awards in different categories last Saturday.

“Prakash’s contribution of devising new techniques to reach out to people amid the Covid-19 pandemic when direct interaction with the masses posed a challenge, has been considered significant,” a press statement said.

It further said that new techniques, such as messaging through social media channels and SMS, and organising webinars are now used as tools of outreach. Conducting awareness activities through audio announcements and using branded mobile vans have also become major tools for reaching out to people in the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission ECI Election Commission Of India
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp