Election Commission award for officer who raised poll participation

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has selected Satyendra Prakash, Principal Director-General (DG) of Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC) that functions under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, for the national award for enhancing electoral participation for the year 2021-22.

The ECI will confer the award on Prakash on the occasion of National Voters’ Day (January 25). Prakash’s department was selected under the category of ‘National Award for Government Department’ for conducting activities towards voter awareness and education.

The EC announced the list of awardees for the national awards in different categories last Saturday.

“Prakash’s contribution of devising new techniques to reach out to people amid the Covid-19 pandemic when direct interaction with the masses posed a challenge, has been considered significant,” a press statement said.

It further said that new techniques, such as messaging through social media channels and SMS, and organising webinars are now used as tools of outreach. Conducting awareness activities through audio announcements and using branded mobile vans have also become major tools for reaching out to people in the pandemic.