Facing huge setbacks, Delhi traders protest for removal of curbs

Priyanshi Sharma and Prerna Jain By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After incurring a huge economic loss due to repeated lockdown and weekend curfew, the traders of the Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to abolish the odd-even protocol.

Since there has been a rapid decline of Covid cases, the traders presented a memorandum to the L-G demanding that curbs be lifted. It may be noted that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also made the demand to lift the curbs. However, his proposal was rejected.

The memorandum was taken forward by Paramjeet Singh Pamma, Vice-Chairmen, Satpal Singh Anand Manga, Senior Vice-Chairmen, Rakesh Kumar Yadav, president, Kamal Kumar, Vice-President of Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association.

Pamma said, “Due to frequent closures, all businesses are shifting to other markets out of Delhi or NCR. Delhi is recovering tremendously from the infection. Odd-even opening of shops and weekend curfew are only leading to huge unemployment. Working for only 10 days a month doesn’t earn us enough to make us pay for our bills, loan payments, and our kids’ schools’ fees.”

Atul Bhargava, President of Connaught Place Traders’ Association, said, “I’ve also written a letter to the L-G asking for the removal of the odd-even protocol. Customers of the national capital are going to Noida and Haryana for their shopping which is resulting in our loss. There is no effect of odd-even as customers will go for shopping even if some shops are closed.”

He added, “Health Minister said that when cases went down below 15,000 there would be some rethinking on the curfew. The cases have come down to below 10,000. The business has come down from 1/3rd to 1/4th.”