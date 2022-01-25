STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scheme discusses transition to electric vehicles

The aggregators will be required to convert 5% of their new onboarded four-wheelers to EVs within three months, and 25% by the first year of the scheme.

Published: 25th January 2022

Electric Vehicles



By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mandatory transition to electric vehicles (EVs) in the ride aggregators and delivery services sectors was the highlight of the discussion on the Draft Aggregator Scheme 2021 on Monday.  

The round-table consultation started with the inaugural address and keynote speeches highlighting the intent of the Delhi Government to achieve a transition of 10% of the new-onboarded two-wheelers and three-wheelers by aggregators to be EVs within the first three months from the launch of the scheme, and 50% in the first year of the scheme.

Similarly, the aggregators will be required to convert 5% of their new onboarded four-wheelers to EVs within three months, and 25% by the first year of the scheme.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “Delhi has become the first state government to notify an Aggregator Policy to mandate EV fleets for ride aggregators and delivery services. It has also launched the state’s EV website, which serves as a one-stop destination for all insights on EVs.”

Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary-cum-Commissioner (Transport) said, “We are committed to promoting the adoption of EVs in the city to address the issue of growing air pollution. However, we are keen to ensure a smooth transition of the ecosystem and not create major disruptions. The draft scheme conveys the intent of the government, and subsequently, the feedback received on the scheme shall enable us to create a conducive environment for these businesses to operate and flourish.”

