19 accused convicted for Bihar shelter home abuse

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nineteen accused have been convicted in the sexual abuse of minor girls at a shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, the state government has informed the National Human Rights Commission. In a statement on Tuesday, the NHRC said it has been informed by the government that compensation ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 9 lakh was paid to the 49 victims.

The action taken report reveals that FIRs under various sections of IPC and POCSO Act were registered at Muzaffarpur on May 31, 2018, and later investigation was transferred to the CBI. A charge sheet was filed against 20 accused, out of which 19 were convicted by the trial court in Saket, New Delhi, the panel said.

The statement further said that NHRC had been informed that the registration of NGO which ran the shelter home was cancelled and the premise housing it was demolished in compliance of court orders. The trial was concluded within a stipulated period.