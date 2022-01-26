AAP leaders allege BJP sold Delhi's Shalimar Bagh school to build parking

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP senior leaders and MLAs Bandana Kumari and Vishesh Ravi on Tuesday yet again alleged the BJP ruled municipal corporation for selling away a primary school in Shalimar Bagh to build a commercial parking space.

MLA Bandana Kumari stated, “The BJP is not just selling the municipal corporation school at throwaway prices but also awarding the parking contract to its own people. Despite being well aware that the market rate of the land is `250 crores and its commercial rate is Rs 500 crores, the BJP is selling the school for just Rs 126 crores. The BJP wants to rob the MCD off all its assets so its politicians and leaders can amass ill gotten wealth at the cost of the taxpayer.”

Kumari said her party had raised concerns about this proposal, however on December 15 the BJP reintroduced it as ‘Item 113’ in the Standing Committee to continue with building the parking space.

Meanwhile, MLA Vishesh Ravi claimed BJP’s attempt to sell off an MCD school reeks of corruption: “BJP is selling two schools at Ajmal Khan Road and Pusa Lane to build parking.

It doesn’t want to provide parking facilities to Delhiites but wants to extort large sums by building and selling shops on the land. The 500 car-park is an eyewash; BJP wants to build a 300 car park and use rest of the land to build shops. If the BJP continues to sell schools like this, where will the poor children study? As per the Right to Education Act, every child must live within one-km of a primary school, making it easy for them to get to school. ”