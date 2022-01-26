STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP leaders allege BJP sold Delhi's Shalimar Bagh school to build parking

Kumari said her party had raised concerns about this proposal, however on December 15 the BJP reintroduced it as ‘Item 113’ in the Standing Committee to continue with building the parking space.

Published: 26th January 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi

Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi. (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The AAP senior leaders and MLAs Bandana Kumari and Vishesh Ravi on Tuesday yet again alleged the BJP ruled municipal corporation for selling away a primary school in Shalimar Bagh to build a commercial parking space. 

MLA Bandana Kumari stated, “The BJP is not just selling the municipal corporation school at throwaway prices but also awarding the parking contract to its own people. Despite being well aware that the market rate of the land is `250 crores and its commercial rate is Rs 500 crores, the BJP is selling the school for just Rs 126 crores. The BJP wants to rob the MCD off all its assets so its politicians and leaders can amass ill gotten wealth at the cost of the taxpayer.”

Kumari said her party had raised concerns about this proposal, however on December 15 the BJP reintroduced it as ‘Item 113’ in the Standing Committee to continue with building the parking space.
Meanwhile, MLA Vishesh Ravi claimed BJP’s attempt to sell off an MCD school reeks of corruption: “BJP is selling two schools at Ajmal Khan Road and Pusa Lane to build parking.

It doesn’t want to provide parking facilities to Delhiites but wants to extort large sums by building and selling shops on the land. The 500 car-park is an eyewash; BJP wants to build a 300 car park and use rest of the land to build shops. If the BJP continues to sell schools like this, where will the poor children study? As per the Right to Education Act, every child must live within one-km of a primary school, making it easy for them to get to school. ”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP BJP Shalimar Bagh Vishesh Ravi Bandana Kumari
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp