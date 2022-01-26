Indian Medical Service cadre demanded in line with that of IAS & IPS 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (Forda) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the setting up of the Indian Medical Service (IMS) Cadre. The association’s demand for a separate cadre for health service in India is in line with the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS).

In the letter, the association said that the pandemic has taught many lessons, one of them being the need of improving the healthcare infrastructure of the nation from the grassroots level. “The improvement of the healthcare system demands a thorough knowledge of the domain and knowledge of subject specialists (doctors) in devising health policy and ensuring its implementation. It is essential for galvanising the healthcare system,” the letter added.

“It is pertinent to mention that the Health Survey and Planning Committee recommended the formation of a Central Health Cadre in its report submitted in 1961, for creating a coordinated programme of action in which the Centre and states would cooperate for the satisfactory results in the healthcare sector,” the letter added.

It said that while a memorandum of Indian Medical and Health Service was drafted by the Central Council of Health in 1966, the Government of India decided to constitute the All India Medical & Health Service way back in 1968. However, even after six decades, it is yet to see the light of the day while the demand has been raised on various occasions.

The letter stated that the creation of IMS Cadre has become more relevant in the current scenario whereby doctors from various specialities can devise effective strategies for dealing with the pandemic as well as for improving the healthcare system of the nation.

Meanwhile, in another demand, the resident doctors have also sought Risk Hazard Allowance as the healthcare workers have been risking their lives for patient care amidst the Covid pandemic. The Forda wrote a letter to the Union Health Ministry and stated that protecting the health and safety of doctors is crucial for the maintenance of an adequate workforce.

The letter stated that resident doctors working at the ground level constitute the major group of the workforce in the healthcare institutions across the nation. Therefore, protecting their health is crucial for the maintenance of an adequate workforce.