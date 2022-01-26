STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Only Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh photos’: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says government offices will no longer hang photographs of politicians, including his own

Published: 26th January 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while hoisting the national flag on January 25 at the Delhi Secretariat announced that the Delhi government offices would no longer have the photos of politicians but instead the portraits of Dr Ambedkar and Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh to inspire everyone.

“The Delhi government will walk the path shown by Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and their vision will forever inspire us,” Kejriwal said, and added: “I am happy that the Delhi government is trying to fulfill the dreams that Babasaheb and Bhagat Singh saw for our Indian society. Not one government in the last 75 years tried to walk on the path shown by Dr Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh.”
Kejriwal said the government offices would henceforth not even have the chief minister’s picture.

The CM said he is most inspired by Ambedkar, born Dalit, who went on to head the drafting committee of India’s Constitution, and Bhagat Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter, as they charted different courses for the same purpose. “I announce today that in every office of the Delhi government, pictures of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh will be put up. We will not put up pictures of politicians, including the chief minister,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal added he felt amazed every time he thought about how Ambedkar would even have applied to Columbia University and then went to the London School of Economics when there was no Internet, around 100 years ago.

The CM said Ambedkar had a dream that every child should get the best education. “But even after 75 years of independence, we could not fulfill this. Today, on Republic Day, we pledge to fulfill this dream,” The CM also added that both Babasaheb and Bhagat Singh wanted an independent India wherein success did not depend on one’s caste or class.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Republic Day Delhi Ambedkar Bhagat Singh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp