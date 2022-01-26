STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Padma Shri award for Najma Akhtar, first woman vice-chancellor of Jamia

First woman vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Najma Akhtar has been selected for the Padma Shri award.

Published: 26th January 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Najma Akhtar, Jamia VC at ceremony.

Najma Akhtar, Jamia VC at ceremony.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  First woman vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Najma Akhtar has been selected for the Padma Shri award. Akhtar will be one of the 28 Indians, who will be conferred with the award in the field of literature and education by President Ram Nath Kovind, at a ceremonial function, which is held at Rashtrapati Bhawan every year.

Akhtar (67) who was appointed as Jamia Vice Chancellor (VC) in April 2019, scored a historic double – not only was she the first woman to hold the post, but she was also the first woman to head any central varsity in the national capital. 

She has previously served as the VC of University of Kashmir and headed the department of Educational Administration at the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) for 15 years. 
Akhtar said that she is grateful that her work was recognised and thanked both the PM and the President.

“I will accept this award just not for myself, but on behalf of my colleagues. Everyone works hard, but not everyone’s work reaches the recognition they may deserve. I thank the PM and the President for recognising my work, especially, the President, who entrusted me as the first woman VC of the university,” she said.

Besides her, three others from the field of literature and education, from Delhi, have been selected for the award including – Tara Jauhar, J K Bajaj and Dilip Shahani.    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Padma Shri Padma Shri awards Najma Akhtar Jamia VC Jamia Millia Islamia Jamia Vice Chancellor
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp