Special metro train in Delhi to celebrate India 75

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of the ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM) celebrating the 75 years of India’s Independence, a specially decorated metro train was flagged off at Yamuna Bank Metro station on Blue Line on Tuesday. The train was inducted into passenger services after the launch.

The exterior of this special DMRC eight-coach train has been exclusively wrapped and decorated with a collage of photographs and slogans depicting the glorious history of Indian people, culture, and achievements in the last 75 years signifying the spirit of ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat’.

The train was launched on the occasion of R-Day celebrations to spread the idea of nationalism and unity. This special train will remain in service throughout the commemorative period of ‘AKAM’. The DMRC has been organising a host of activities to commemorate the ‘AKAM-75 years of India’s independence’ celebrations since last year. In July 2021, the DMRC had kick-started its AKAM commemorative activities from the Lal Quila Metro station on Violet Line in the form of an exhibition to highlight the historic venue from where the PM addresses the nation every Independence Day.

In addition, spaces such as event corners, display panels inside and outside prominent metro stations across the network, digital screens at stations and inside trains are being utilised regularly to disseminate theme-based messages on ‘AKAM’ celebrations. This includes trivia on major events of India’s independence, quotes by India’s leaders, journey of the evolving India in different sectors, cultural diaspora, etc.

Also, from time to time, online and on-ground activities by DMRC like cyclothon, quiz and drawing competitions, etc., will aim to create awareness about non-motorised public transport and environmental benefits.

Highlights of DMRC’s tricolour tribute