STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Before budget, Delhi government receives over 1,000 suggestions on boosting economy

For its Swaraj Budget, the government has sought feedback from people on how to boost the economy, expand trade and business and increase the income of Delhiites, among other issues.

Published: 27th January 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Economy

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gearing up to present its annual financial statement for 2022-23 as Swaraj Budget, the Delhi government has received over 1,000 suggestions on different aspects of boosting the economy of the city that has been hit by disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said on Wednesday.

The Delhi government is also going to engage interns to work on framing the budget which is likely to be presented in the Assembly in March, an official said.

For its Swaraj Budget, the government has sought feedback from people on how to boost the economy, expand trade and business and increase the income of Delhiites, among other issues.

“We have so far received over 1,000 suggestions and more are expected by February when the window closes,” said Jasmine Shah, vice chairman of the Delhi government’s think tank Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC).

People have also been requested to give their feedback on how to create jobs, reduce pollution, make Delhi a neat and clean city, how to improve women’s safety and ensure healthcare and education access to all, she said.

Shah added that the DDC is also going to engage 15 interns for two months who will work on framing of the budget. Those interested may send their applications by February 1.

“We will have a meeting after February 15 with the finance department of the government to discuss the feedback received, so that it can be reflected in the upcoming budget,” she said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the finance minister, had said earlier this week said that the Arvind Kejriwal government was conducting surveys to find ways to boost the capital’s economy and increase job opportunities during the times of Covid-19. 

“Delhi budget 2022-23 will bring the derailed economy of the city back on track and foster economic growth,” the minister said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi Delhi government India economy Delhi economy Delhi budget
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Soumyadip Sinha, Express Illustration)
Market mayhem shows deeper, long-term economic weakness 
Kasaragod district in-charge minister Ahammad Devarkovil unfurls the National Flag upside down, and salutes it without realising the gaffe at the Municipal Stadium in Vidyanagar. (Photo | Express)
Kerala minister unfurls National Flag upside down in Kasaragod's Republic Day celebration
A road badly damaged in Nerkunam village in Perambalur district. (Photo | EPS)
Village that got Nehru's pat in 1955 lacks basic amenities
Bikram Singh Majithia of SAD (Left); Navjot Singh Sidhu of Congress (Right)
Big fight in Punjab: Bikram Singh Majithia of SAD vs Navjot Singh Sidhu of Congress in Amritsar (East)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp