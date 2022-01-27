STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Cow centre in Hansraj College draws flak from students, principal defends move

College Principal Rama Sharma said there is a single cow at the Centre to enable students to carry out research and that it is not a 'gaushala' (cow shelter).

Published: 27th January 2022 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Cow

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A cow protection and research centre set up at Delhi University's Hansraj College has drawn the ire of students, who say that it has been set up at a site reserved for women's hostel.

College Principal Rama Sharma said there is a single cow at the Centre to enable students to carry out research and that it is not a 'gaushala' (cow shelter).

"The architects had seen the land and told us it is a setback area and a hostel cannot be constructed on it. The women's hostel is my dream project and the architects will analyse a suitable place for it," she said.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) unit of Hansraj College alleged that a 'gaushala', dubbed as a "Swami Dayanand Cow-Protection and Research Centre" has been constructed at the site reserved for a women's hostel.

"As colleges shut down because of the pandemic, our college administration demanded full and bulk fees payment even though most of our families were suffering economic hardships. Now imagine our surprise when we learn that while the campus has been shut, the college has finished the construction of a full-fledged 'gaushala' without any warning or discussion with the student community," they alleged.

They said they will initiate a vigorous campaign against this decision and demanded that the 'gaushala' be pulled down and the construction of the long-awaited women's hostel be started.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University Hansraj College
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp