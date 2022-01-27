STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi traders welcome DDMA's decision to lift weekend curfew, odd-even rule for opening shops

The DDMA also allowed maximum 200 guests at marriage functions. These decisions were taken in a DDMA meeting headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Published: 27th January 2022 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

new delhi lockdown, new delhi coronavirus, delhi lockdown

A view of deserted Bhagirath Palace market in Chandni Chowk in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI file)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Traders fraternity in the national capital on Thursday welcomed the DDMA's decision to lift weekend curfew and odd-even rule for markets along with other curbs saying that the move would help revive business in the city.

Owners of restaurants and bars also hailed the decision and said that it was a much required step to keep the industry alive.

In view of improving COVID-19 situation, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday decided to do away with weekend curfew and odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides permitting restaurants and bars to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity.

The DDMA also allowed maximum 200 guests at marriage functions. These decisions were taken in a DDMA meeting headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) complimented the L-G for lifting the weekend curfew and withdrawal of odd-even system for shops.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that the decision will ease the business environment in Delhi to a great extent and help in reviving the business.

"Since Delhi trade suffered a huge loss of about 70% in business in the past 25 days, the traders will find lifting of the restrictions as a bigger step of the LG. He said that by raising the limit of persons from 20 to 200 or 50% of the capacity for weddings, hotels and restaurants, the DDMA has given opportunity for people to discharge their family and social obligations particularly in the wedding season. He said that traders will continue to observe covid social protocols with all sincerity. Chamber of Trade and Industry Chairman Brijesh Goyal said that lifting these curbs will bring the business on track in the city.

"It is a welcome move. I thank the DDMA and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for this trader friendly decision. This step will help nearly 20 lakh traders of the city. We assure the government to abide by all the covid norms," Goyal said.

In the meeting, the DDMA also decided to allow bars and restaurants in the city to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI), Treasurer, Manpreet Singh said that it is a good move and towards keeping the industry alive as it has suffered the most due to the pandemic.

"It was a much awaited move. Restaurant industry's business has gone down by 90 per cent due to COVID-19 restrictions and subsequent lockdowns in last two years. It will help slowly revive the business and keep the industry alive. We hope to soon function at full capacity," Singh said.

He added that enforcement of covid appropriate behaviour in crowded markets is the key to contain the virus spread not shutting down restaurants where all rules are already being followed.

Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Association, President, Ashok Randhawa said that traders had been facing huge losses due to partial functioning of markets, which is expected to reduce after shops are allowed to open all days.

"It is a welcome move. Huge inventory of winter stock is lying with traders eventually amounting to loss. However, removal of odd-even rule for opening of shops in markets will help traders a bit in recovering their losses," Randhawa said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Lockdown COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp