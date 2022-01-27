Delhi traders welcome DDMA's decision to lift weekend curfew, odd-even rule for opening shops

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Traders fraternity in the national capital on Thursday welcomed the DDMA's decision to lift weekend curfew and odd-even rule for markets along with other curbs saying that the move would help revive business in the city.

Owners of restaurants and bars also hailed the decision and said that it was a much required step to keep the industry alive.

In view of improving COVID-19 situation, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday decided to do away with weekend curfew and odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides permitting restaurants and bars to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity.

The DDMA also allowed maximum 200 guests at marriage functions. These decisions were taken in a DDMA meeting headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) complimented the L-G for lifting the weekend curfew and withdrawal of odd-even system for shops.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that the decision will ease the business environment in Delhi to a great extent and help in reviving the business.

"Since Delhi trade suffered a huge loss of about 70% in business in the past 25 days, the traders will find lifting of the restrictions as a bigger step of the LG. He said that by raising the limit of persons from 20 to 200 or 50% of the capacity for weddings, hotels and restaurants, the DDMA has given opportunity for people to discharge their family and social obligations particularly in the wedding season. He said that traders will continue to observe covid social protocols with all sincerity. Chamber of Trade and Industry Chairman Brijesh Goyal said that lifting these curbs will bring the business on track in the city.

"It is a welcome move. I thank the DDMA and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for this trader friendly decision. This step will help nearly 20 lakh traders of the city. We assure the government to abide by all the covid norms," Goyal said.

In the meeting, the DDMA also decided to allow bars and restaurants in the city to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI), Treasurer, Manpreet Singh said that it is a good move and towards keeping the industry alive as it has suffered the most due to the pandemic.

"It was a much awaited move. Restaurant industry's business has gone down by 90 per cent due to COVID-19 restrictions and subsequent lockdowns in last two years. It will help slowly revive the business and keep the industry alive. We hope to soon function at full capacity," Singh said.

He added that enforcement of covid appropriate behaviour in crowded markets is the key to contain the virus spread not shutting down restaurants where all rules are already being followed.

Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Association, President, Ashok Randhawa said that traders had been facing huge losses due to partial functioning of markets, which is expected to reduce after shops are allowed to open all days.

"It is a welcome move. Huge inventory of winter stock is lying with traders eventually amounting to loss. However, removal of odd-even rule for opening of shops in markets will help traders a bit in recovering their losses," Randhawa said.