Slight increase in testing, daily COVID cases over 7,000 again

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Wednesday reported 7,498 cases along with 29 fatalities. The cases spiked from Tuesday’s tally of 6,028.

According to health department officials, the testing was increased in the last two days because of weekdays, resulting in the increase in the number of fresh cases.

Officials said that testing is again expected to decrease considering the public holiday on January 26. A total of 70,804 tests were conducted, out of which 56,737 were RT-PCR and 14,067 Rapid Antigen.

According to officials, the patients who lost their lives due to Covid were those who had co-morbid conditions including chronic kidney disease and heart issues and they were unvaccinated.

The positivity rate increased marginally on Wednesday, to 10.59 per cent from 10.55 per cent on January 25.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will have a meeting on Thursday to discuss the possibility of lifting the restrictions put in place to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Wednesday confirmed that the DDMA meeting will take place to review the Covid situation in the city and the possibilities of lifting curbs like weekend curfew and reopening of schools.

He also said that reopening of schools is necessary to prevent further damage to the socio-emotional well-being of students.

According to the daily health bulletin, a total of 2,137 patients were hospitalised, out of which 755 were on ICU beds, 725 on oxygen-supported beds and 155 on ventilators.

A total of 28,733 patients were in home isolation and a total of 43,662 containment zones were active in the city. Currently, there are 38,315 active cases in the city. So far in January, 603 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in the national capital.

Over half of Delhiites want weekend curfew to continue: Survey

Fifty-four per cent of Delhiites are in favour of lifting the odd-even restrictions in markets but want the weekend curfew to continue till the positivity rate declines to 5%, a survey has claimed.

Delhi had seen an uptick in COVID-19 infections, mainly triggered by the Omicron variant, but the cases have seen a decline over the last 10 days.

LocalCircles, a digital community-based platform, asked in its survey, ‘What should be the criteria to remove current COVID-related restrictions (weekend and night curfew, market odd-even shops, etc.) imposed in Delhi?’ In response, 40% people said market odd-even restrictions should be relaxed but night and weekend curfew should continue until the positivity rate dropped to 5%. Another 18% people were of the opinion that the restrictions should be eased only when the positivity rate dropped to 5%.