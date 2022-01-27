South Delhi Municipal Corporation revamp blends art and patriotism

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has renovated a number of its office buildings, metro pillars, schools, parks and roundabouts with varied art forms including paintings, murals and graffiti based on nationalism and patriotism as the central theme. One can spot the beautiful art while traversing the streets in this part of Delhi.

According to civic officials, the initiative has been taken under the wing of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the central government’s programme to mark 75 years of India’s growth since independence.

House Tax building at RK Puram.

The drive to spruce up the area with vibrant colours and quality design that highlight national symbols along with traditional and cultural elements under its jurisdiction, is being carried across its four zones — South, West, Central and Najafgarh.

For instance, the South zone has portrayed the national bird, peacock, on the facade of an entire wall of its six-storey house tax building loacted in R K Puram, Sector-9.

“The peacock was painted on to a wall that is 70 ft in length and 26 ft in width, over 4-5 days. This artwork signifies grace and beauty,” said a senior SDMC official.

Similarly, waste management is another area where art has come handy. The civic body’s iconic Bharat Darshan Park, has installations made from scrap.

“The highlight is the Tree of Unity, created by artists from discarded electric poles, tyres and children’s play equipment,” the official said.

Also, the Delhi Metro pillars under the civic body’s Najafgarh zone have been painted to showcase the different traditional dance forms across the country, in a bid to depict India’s rich cultural diversity.

At Kargil Chowk in Dwarka, walls of the adjacent park have been painted in the colour of the Indian Tricolour flag.