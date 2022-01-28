STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Congress student wing protests at rail ministry

The NSUI national president claimed that over 1,40,000 posts are vacant in CBT 2 group D since 2019. 

Published: 28th January 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

NSUI activists protest in support of railway job aspirants.

NSUI activists protest in support of railway job aspirants. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress’ student wing workers held a demonstration in front of the Railway Ministry on Thursday against police brutality on job aspirants protesting the alleged irregularities in a recruitment exam by the national transporter.

President of the National Students’ Union of India Neeraj Kundan led the protest march, where an effigy of Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was burnt, the outfit said in a statement.

“The protesters who crossed the barricades erected by the police were detained and was taken to the Mandir Marg Police station,” it stated.

Kundan said that students were the worst sufferers of the Covid pandemic.

“The government is completely ignoring the education sector. Before taking vital decisions the government doesn’t consult the students concerned, instead of imposing unnecessary new rules on them. If they protest, they are beaten,” he alleged.

The NSUI national president claimed that over 1,40,000 posts are vacant in CBT 2 group D since 2019. 

“The government does not conduct the examination. If they do so, the question paper gets leaked. If by chance the exam is held, results take long and if the result gets declared, candidates do not get appointments,” Kundan alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Congress Student Wing
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp