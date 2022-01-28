Congress student wing protests at rail ministry

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress’ student wing workers held a demonstration in front of the Railway Ministry on Thursday against police brutality on job aspirants protesting the alleged irregularities in a recruitment exam by the national transporter.

President of the National Students’ Union of India Neeraj Kundan led the protest march, where an effigy of Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was burnt, the outfit said in a statement.

“The protesters who crossed the barricades erected by the police were detained and was taken to the Mandir Marg Police station,” it stated.

Kundan said that students were the worst sufferers of the Covid pandemic.

“The government is completely ignoring the education sector. Before taking vital decisions the government doesn’t consult the students concerned, instead of imposing unnecessary new rules on them. If they protest, they are beaten,” he alleged.

The NSUI national president claimed that over 1,40,000 posts are vacant in CBT 2 group D since 2019.

“The government does not conduct the examination. If they do so, the question paper gets leaked. If by chance the exam is held, results take long and if the result gets declared, candidates do not get appointments,” Kundan alleged.