STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Homeless to be part of voter's day initiatives in Delhi

The homeless people from across different districts in Delhi, a number of sex workers from GB Road will also be a part of the initiative. 

Published: 28th January 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Homeless

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A total 12,440 homeless people living in night shelters and out in the streets has pledged to be a part of the electoral process on the National Voters Day observed on January 25. 

Besides, the homeless people from across different districts in Delhi, a number of sex workers from GB Road will also be a part of the initiative. 

The initiative was taken up by the Centre for Holistic Development (CHD), an NGO working for the homeless along with the Delhi chief electoral office (CEO) on the day.  Sunil Aledia, founder, CHD, said that it a major step in making these people count in the process of governance.

"All those who took the pledge are registered voters. These include those from GB Road, Kashmere Gate, Sarai Kale Khan, Nizamuddin, Bangla Sahab, Dandi Park and Jama Masjid, among others," he said. 

The theme for this year’s NVD, ‘Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative’, envisages focus on Election Commissiob of India's commitment to facilitate active participation of voters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Voters Day Delhi Homeless Delhi
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp