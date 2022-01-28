Homeless to be part of voter's day initiatives in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A total 12,440 homeless people living in night shelters and out in the streets has pledged to be a part of the electoral process on the National Voters Day observed on January 25.

Besides, the homeless people from across different districts in Delhi, a number of sex workers from GB Road will also be a part of the initiative.

The initiative was taken up by the Centre for Holistic Development (CHD), an NGO working for the homeless along with the Delhi chief electoral office (CEO) on the day. Sunil Aledia, founder, CHD, said that it a major step in making these people count in the process of governance.

"All those who took the pledge are registered voters. These include those from GB Road, Kashmere Gate, Sarai Kale Khan, Nizamuddin, Bangla Sahab, Dandi Park and Jama Masjid, among others," he said.

The theme for this year’s NVD, ‘Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative’, envisages focus on Election Commissiob of India's commitment to facilitate active participation of voters.