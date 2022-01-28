Stop North Delhi Municipal Corporation from selling clinic land: AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi met the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on Thursday with a memorandum-cum-letter asking him to stop North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) from selling the land belonging to Jhandewalan Chest Clinic to a private institution for free.

“The sale of Jhandewalan Chest Clinic to a private institution for free is completely against the DMC Act. The NDMC has given 20 years of license for this land without charging the private organisation any fee. The land area of Jhandewalan Chest Clinic allotted to a private institution is 500 yards,” said Vishesh Ravi.

He also highlighted that the poor would not get free treatment, but they would have to pay fees.

Previously, the NDMC had destroyed two corporation primary schools in Bank Street Ajmal Khan Road and grabbed 3,000 sqm of one corporation school in Pusa Lane Karol Bagh Zone, violating Delhi Land Use Change rules and RTE Act to build a car parking space.