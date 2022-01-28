Weekend curfew ends; eateries, bars to open in Delhi

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a decision that brought cheer to various sectors, the Delhi government has lifted weekend curfew and the odd-even rule for markets and malls as Covid-10 cases and positivity rate have been on a southward trend in past one week. The night curfew (10 pm-5 am) will, however, continue till further orders.

The authorities also decided to allow restaurants, bars and cinema halls to open with 50 per cent capacity. Schools and other educational institutions will, however, remain closed. Lt-Governor Anil Baijal, who chaired the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting where the decisions were taken, later said, “After detailed discussions with experts, in view of the decline in positive cases, it was decided to gradually ease restrictions while ensuring adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour.”

Expressing happiness over the decision, Dinesh Arora, managing committee member of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI- Delhi chapter), said, “The government has taken the right decision. We will be opening from January 31 for which we have started the planning and have called back the staff, who will hopefully return by Sunday.” He added, “It is further requested to the government to lift the night curfew as well because not much revenue can be earned by closing the restaurants before 10 pm.”

In other decisions taken at the DDMA meeting, gatherings at weddings will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the venue, subject to a maximum limit of 200 persons. It was also decided to open all government offices with 100% strength upto Grade 1 level.

Despite Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia repeatedly pitching for reopening of schools and many school associations also writing to the government demanding the same, the issue was not discussed in Thursday’s meeting.

Officials said the issue would be taken up in the next DDMA meeting and till then, the educational institutes will remain closed.

Baijal stated, “We have advised the health department to enhance vaccination coverage with special focus on vulnerable sections and also to undertake necessary epidemiological analysis of hospitalised patients.”

On Republic Day, CM Arvind Kejriwal had assured that the Covid restrictions would be eased as soon as possible.

Cases drop below 5,000-mark

Daily Covid cases dropped below 5,000-mark on Thursday while positivity rate dropped marginally to 9.56%. The number of daily cases has been on the decline after a record high of 28,867 on January 13.