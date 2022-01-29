Bringing Honda CB range closer to the masses is the mid-level CB300R

Honda’s CB range has an iconic status amongst bikers across the globe. The range is known for its high standards of engineering coupled with distinctive features and a stunning road presence. Bringing the CB range closer to the masses—is the mid-level CB300R.
It has been styled to carry a retro touch. Key design elements include a sculpted fuel tank, round headlights, a newly designed muffler, and a blacked-out engine. All these elements give it a solid muscular stance as well.
Built to be a fun ride in the city, the Honda CB300R is the lightest bike in its class. This has helped with its sporty nature and ensures you have a blast while riding it around town. Powering the bike is a Bharat Stage-VI compliant 286cc DOHC 4-valve liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with PGM-FI technology. The engine churns out a solid 31.1 PS of power and 27.5 Nm of torque.
The motorcycle comes equipped with Assist & Slipper clutch, which provides an assist function for clutch operations requiring less load compared to a regular clutch mechanism, while the slipper function reduces unpleasant shocks caused by sudden engine braking during downshifts.
The CB300R gets a minimalistic instrument panel to go along with its retro looks. However, this panel offers a plethora of information that includes a gear position indicator, side stand indicator, engine inhibitor, and more!
To ensure you get the very best in terms of riding performance, the CB300R comes with upside-down forks up front with a mono-shock rear suspension. Add to that, the bike boasts of a 296mm floating disc for the front and a 220mm rear disc brake. It also gets dual-channel ABS that adds to the overall safety of the bike Priced at Rs 2.77 lakh.