STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court seeks hospital reply on ‘anomaly’ in X-ray of dead farmer

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar, was dealing with an application by the deceased’s grandfather who has filed the petition for court-monitored SIT probe into the death. 

Published: 29th January 2022 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court Friday sought response from a district hospital in Uttar Pradesh, which conducted a post-mortem on the 25-year-old farmer who died after his tractor overturned during the farmers’ protest rally on Republic Day last year. It was hearing a plea alleging that there is an ‘apparent anomaly’ in the X-ray of the deceased. 

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar, was dealing with an application by the deceased’s grandfather who has filed the petition for court-monitored SIT probe into the death. The judge asked the advocate for the petitioner to supply a copy of the application to the counsel for the Uttar Pradesh officials and said ‘reply, if any, be filed in four weeks’ and posted the matter for next hearing on May 11. 

In the application, the petitioner, represented by lawyers Vrinda Grover and Soutik Banerjee, alleged that the X-ray plates have ‘not been prepared as per usual practice’ which casts a serious doubt concerning their sanctity. The plea said that it is emphasised that the X-ray reports are crucial in determining whether the deceased suffered any firearm injury. 

The application stated that the post-mortem report made no mention if the X-ray was done prior to the post-mortem and no reference is made to the same by the doctor before providing his opinion regarding the cause of death.

‘The X-ray plates have evidently not been prepared as per usual practice, and writing the name of the deceased by hand on an already prepared X-ray plate raises serious doubts,’ said the application which has sought to know the same from the district hospital authorities. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Farmers protest death
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp