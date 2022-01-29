STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Driving licence and learner’s licence tests to resume with immediate effect

The Delhi government also urged all zonal authorities (DTOs) to take all necessary steps to resume the activities of DL and LL Test.

Published: 29th January 2022

Driving test (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In light of the declining Covid cases, the state government on Friday issued an order that the transport department will resume the Driving Licence (DL) Skill Test and Learner’s Licence (LL) Test activities with immediate effect.    

The order states that the department had suspended the services on January 5 in order to contain the Covid-19 spread and also in compliance with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order of January 4, 2022.

“The DDMA, through its order dated January 27, 2022, has reopened some prohibited/restricted activities in the national capital. Therefore, the suspension of activities related to DL Skill Test LL Test are hereby withdrawn with immediate effect,” the order read.  

The Delhi government also urged all zonal authorities (DTOs) to take all necessary steps to resume the activities of DL Skill Test LL Test. These authorities have been asked to ensure that all Covid protocols and appropriate behavior such as sanitisation, social distancing, wearing of masks, and others as per the DDMA guidelines are being followed.

It was on January 6, when amid the rising cases of Covid-19 and Omicron, all the appointments for fresh and existing DL Skill Test and LL Test at all the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Delhi were suspended.

Following the orders, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had tweeted to inform that the validity of the existing LL would be extended. On January 27, the DDMA in its 32nd review meeting on Covid situation decided to lift the weekend curfew, end the odd-even system in the markets and malls, allow the restaurants, bars, and multiplexes to open with 50 per cent capacity, and banquet halls with a capacity of maximum 200 people. 

