STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

NEP fallout: No more MPhil programmes in Delhi University

The National Education Policy 2020 had recommended that universities offer a four-year Bachelor’s degree (undergraduate) and a research-intensive Master’s degree (postgraduate), instead of an M.Phil.

Published: 29th January 2022 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University.

Delhi University.

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi University (DU) on Friday announced to discontinue the Master of Philosophy (MPhil) programmes from the academic session 2022-23, in a decision taken by the university in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

As per a notification, the discontinuation of MPhil programmes was one of the major recommendations of the NEP. Instead, it had emphasized on a four-year Bachelor’s degree (undergraduate) and research intensive Master’s degree (postgraduate).

Last week, Delhi University released a draft undergraduate curriculum framework 2022 (UGCF-2022), formulated in accordance with the NEP, and sought feedback from stakeholders including students, guardians and academicians.

The National Education Policy 2020 had stated, “There may be an integrated five-year Bachelor’s/Master’s programme. Undertaking a PhD shall require either a degree or a 4-year Bachelor’s degree with Research. The MPhil programme will be discontinued.”

Last year, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had also announced the scrapping of MPhil courses. Social scientists, however, believe that students with MPhil did better in their PhDs.

Abha Dev, Secretary, Democratic Teachers’ Front and former member, Executive Council, DU, said, “NEP 2020 is all about widening the gap between have and have nots. Either commit to doing a PhD or remain without a research degree. NEP, which is floating on the advertisement of “choice”, is taking away real choices which students had. Students with disadvantageous backgrounds, especially women, looked upto MPhil as a research degree they could afford before going towards teaching jobs.” 

Mithuraaj Dhusiya, member of Academic Council, DU, said, “MPhil course, over several generations, has played an important role in DU and other Indian universities in developing research aptitude through robust course work and introduction to higher research. MPhil research degree has been a degree by itself separate from and at the same time above Master’s degree. It is extremely unfortunate that the NEP 2020 discontinues MPhil.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University MPhil programmes National Education Policy 2020
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp