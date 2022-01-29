Probe yet to begin in over half of Delhi riots FIRs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Out of the 758 FIRs registered in connection with North East Delhi riots cases, an investigation is pending in a total of 384 cases, the Delhi Police told the High Court on Friday.

The police provided the information to the court in an affidavit after court’s direction in November last year to file a fresh report about the status of probe, including filing of chargesheets and stage of trial before trial courts.

In the affidavit, the police stated that chargesheets have been filed in 367 cases, a cancellation report has been filed in 3 cases and a total of 4 cases have been quashed by the HC.

The court had ordered the police to file an affidavit after a clutch of petitions filed by Delhi resident Ajay Gautam, regarding the violence due to Delhi riots and alleged hate speeches by political leaders. “Out of 758 cases registered, 695 cases are being investigated by North-East District police.

A total of 62 cases that pertained to major incidents like murders were transferred to the Crime Branch, where 3 dedicated ‘Special Investigating Teams’ investigated these cases under continuous monitoring of superior officers. One case pertaining to the larger conspiracy behind the engineering of the communal riots in Delhi is being investigated by the Special Cell,” the affidavit said.

Police claimed that the FIRs arising out of or registered in connection with the riots have been investigated promptly, diligently in accordance with law and have been carried out by the police in a credible, fair, honest and impartial manner. It further added that during the entire period of protest against CAA and NRC, the Delhi Police remained vigilant and cautious and took all necessary measures to ensure that the protest may not escalate.

“During riots the police authorities acted promptly, vigilantly and effectively without any fear or favour and in a professional manner. The police acted swiftly to control the law and order situation in the affected arcas and to save life and property of the people. All earnest efforts, including deployment of adequate force and involving respectable citizens of the area were made to restore normalcy,” it stated.

Petitioner Calls for UAPA

In his petition, Ajay Gautam has asked for the NIA to investigate funding and sponsoring of protests against the CAA

The petition urged the court to direct the Centre to order the NIA to find out “anti-national forces” behind the agitations and sought invoking of the UAPA

Apart from seeking action against those who gave hate speeches, some pleas have sought setting up of an SIT, FIRs against police officers involved in violence

Police SUBMISSION

Created three SITs under the crime branch and there was no evidence till now that police officers were involved in violence

It had added that the families of people arrested and detained had been informed

In its affidavit earlier, the police had said that investigations have not revealed any evidence that politicians instigated or participated in the violence

Prima facie, the police had said that the riots was not sporadic or spontaneous, but “a well thought out conspiracy to destabilise harmony in society”

