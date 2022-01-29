STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Umar Khalid bail plea: Prosecutor compares 2020 riots to 9/11 terror attacks

The prosecutor said that a facade of secular protest was created whereas the protest was planned and tested.

Published: 29th January 2022 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 09:02 AM

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police prosecutor on Friday compared the alleged planning of the February 2020 riots to that of 9/11 terror attacks in the US while opposing former JNU student Umar Khalid’s bail plea.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad drew the parallels while accusing Khalid of organising a conspiracy meeting and supervising the site of protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He said that a facade of secular protest was created whereas the protest was planned and tested. 

Opposing his bail plea before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, the prosecutor said, “Just before 9/11 happened, all the people that were involved reached a particular place and took training. A month before that, they moved to their respective positions. That is what is relevant in this case also.” Hearings on the bail plea have been going on for five months. 

