Umar Khalid bail plea: Prosecutor compares 2020 riots to 9/11 terror attacks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police prosecutor on Friday compared the alleged planning of the February 2020 riots to that of 9/11 terror attacks in the US while opposing former JNU student Umar Khalid’s bail plea.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad drew the parallels while accusing Khalid of organising a conspiracy meeting and supervising the site of protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He said that a facade of secular protest was created whereas the protest was planned and tested.

Opposing his bail plea before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, the prosecutor said, “Just before 9/11 happened, all the people that were involved reached a particular place and took training. A month before that, they moved to their respective positions. That is what is relevant in this case also.” Hearings on the bail plea have been going on for five months.