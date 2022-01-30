STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kasturba Nagar gang-rape case: Another accused, 14-year-old boy, held

A 10-member special investigation team (SIT) under an ACP rank officer has been formed for speedy and proper investigation of the crime.

Delhi Police

Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 14-year-old boy was apprehended on Saturday in connection with an incident where a woman was allegedly abducted, gangraped and paraded by her attackers in east Delhi's Kasturba Nagar, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said the last accused in the case, a 14-year-old juvenile involved in the alleged sexual assault of the woman, was apprehended on Saturday.

All accused (eight women, three minor boys and a man) named in the FIR have been nabbed, he added.

An auto-rickshaw used for the abduction of the victim has also been seized, the DCP said.

A 10-member special investigation team (SIT) under an ACP rank officer has been formed for speedy and proper investigation of the crime, Sathiyasundaram said.

On Wednesday, a woman was allegedly abducted, gangraped and paraded on the streets of Kasturba Nagar by the accused.

Her hair was chopped, face blackened and a shoe garlanded around her neck.

Earlier, police had said the preliminary investigation indicated that the woman and a boy belonging to the family of the accused were friends.

"The boy committed suicide in November last year and his family blamed the victim (woman) for it. The family alleged that it was because of her that the boy took the extreme step. To exact revenge on her, the family members allegedly abducted her. They wanted to teach her a lesson," a senior police official had said.

In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged that she was abducted by the family members, who live near her mother's place.

They took her to their house where they allegedly assaulted her.

Besides, they chopped her hair and forcefully made her wear a garland of slippers.

They then humiliated her in public by parading her, an official had said.

