21-year-old Delhi hobbyist's passion for pocket-sized wheels

The ardent automobile enthusiast collects diecast car models and showcases his collection through regular videos that he uploads to his YouTube channel, 'Miniature Automobiles'.

Published: 31st January 2022 07:43 AM

Nishchay Sharma and his miniature car collection

Nishchay Sharma and his miniature car collection. (Photo| EPS)

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

Scaled-down models of automobiles have captured the interest of car enthusiasts for a long time. In fact, many motorheads have taken up model car collection as a hobby, and make it a point to upgrade their fleet over time. Among such model car aficionados across the world is Ashok Vihar's Nishchay Sharma (21).

The ardent automobile enthusiast collects diecast car models and showcases his collection through regular videos that he uploads to his YouTube channel, 'Miniature Automobiles' that he started in 2016. Sharma's videos are a mix of informative insights into car models and engaging stories he crafts around miniatures.  

"I used to watch car videos; then I started collecting scale models (miniature cars) since these are the only things I can afford at the moment," shares Sharma, who graduated from Tecnia Institute of Advanced Studies, Rohini, last year.

Hobby Fuelled by passion

Diecast models are crafted by means of a metal casting process in which molten lead, zinc alloy, or plastic is poured into a mould. Sharma's passion for model automobiles arose in 2011 when he laid his hands on a miniature Mercedes CLA.

Since then, he has been collecting more such miniatures. Currently, he has about 160 1:18 scale (1/18th the size of the actual car) diecast models and over 100 miniatures of other scales (1:24 and 1:32 scale). 

"Every auto manufacturer makes these miniature versions as merchandise. In India, they are hard to get because most of the companies don’t sell them here, so I usually import them. For example, if Range Rover builds a car then they sell a miniature version of the same at their dealership. I buy these models from there," he shares. 

Sharma prefers the 1:18 scale of diecast models that usually include intricate details not commonly found on smaller scale models. Revealing the cost of these miniatures, He explains, "The 1:18 scale is expensive. It starts from Rs 5,000 and can go as high as Rs 60,000."

A mix of designs & stories

Sharma shoots and exhibits his collectibles with the help of dioramas - petrol pumps, houses, trees - which he builds with the help of his father, Balkishan Sharma. "My dad suggested that we use dioramas to add to the videos, and people really started liking these," he says. 

These dioramas - they have built about 40 till date - are usually made using PVC Sunboard sheets and may take as long as a month to build, depending upon the size and specifications. Once a diorama is created, Sharma shoots videos that outline specifications of the model he is showcasing, all while exploring a story. 

With over seven lakh followers, his videos have received an encouraging response from viewers. "When I had started the channel, diecast models were not really popular and I thought I wouldn't get many views on YouTube. There weren't many channels from India that would post videos about diecast models. So I thought it wouldn’t work but people started watching it. It [the videos] also helped promote the hobby [of miniature collection]," he concludes.  

