DU practical exams, viva voce for UG in physical mode

Published: 01st July 2022 08:49 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University (DU) has announced that practical examinations, viva voce, and oral exams of undergraduate courses will be conducted in the physical mode by “strictly adhering” to Covid guidelines.

There has been a surge in the number of Covid cases in Delhi lately. The city logged 1,109 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one fatality on Wednesday. Delhi had reported less than 1,000 single-day infections on Monday and Tuesday.

DU’s Examination Branch on Wednesday issued a notification entailing the procedure that needs to be followed to conduct internal assessments, practicals, viva-voce, projects, oral examinations, apprenticeships, internships and fieldwork. The DU said internal assessment will carry 25 per cent weightage and semester examination 75 per cent weightage.

“The distribution of internal assessment marks shall be as follows: Attendance (lectures including interactive periods and tutorials) (5 per cent) written assignments/tutorials/project reports/ seminars (10 per cent) and class test(s)/quiz(s) (10 per cent),” the notification read.

The DU also announced that all the internships and evaluations of dissertations will be conducted in the physical mode. “Based on syllabus, the practical for the undergraduate shall be conducted in the physical mode by adhering to guidelines,” the notification said.

